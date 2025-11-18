Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver's Okanagan Gleaners sends soup mix to Ukraine

Delivering food to Ukraine

Photo: Okanagan Gleaners Okanagan Gleaners volunteers and Shelters International Disaster Response load food boxes for Ukraine.

Okanagan Gleaners volunteers were joined by Shelters International Disaster Response in Oliver packing boxes of soup for Ukraine last week.

"Laura and Jim from Shelters International Disaster Response, helping the many other volunteers with the loading of 1,000 boxes for the Ukraine today," said in a Friday social media post.

The Gleaners thanked everyone involved.

"May this soup mix reach the people who need it the most in the Ukraine without any trouble along the way."