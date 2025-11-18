Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver's Okanagan Gleaners sends soup mix to Ukraine
Delivering food to Ukraine
Photo: Okanagan Gleaners
Okanagan Gleaners volunteers and Shelters International Disaster Response load food boxes for Ukraine.
Okanagan Gleaners volunteers were joined by Shelters International Disaster Response in Oliver packing boxes of soup for Ukraine last week.
"Laura and Jim from Shelters International Disaster Response, helping the many other volunteers with the loading of 1,000 boxes for the Ukraine today," said in a Friday social media post.
The Gleaners thanked everyone involved.
"May this soup mix reach the people who need it the most in the Ukraine without any trouble along the way."
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- 'Hiding in closets' at airportPuerto Vallarta - 7:36 pm
- Four years of waitingKelowna - 7:22 pm
- Another finance awardOliver - 7:00 pm
- History of women's hockeyOkanagan history - 7:00 pm
- Learn to avoid scamsWest Kelowna - 7:00 pm
Real Estate
3889 Gallaghers Grange
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$849,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Susie (& Bobbie) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net