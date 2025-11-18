Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan General Hospital receives $52K donation from family of former staff

Photo: Contributed Elizabeth Nancy (“Nan”) Garrish.

The South Okanagan General Hospital has received a $52,000 donation from the family of a late administrative assistant.

Elizabeth Nancy Garrish's surviving family contributed on behalf of her legacy of care and community service via the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation's SOGH fundraising campaign.

"Garrish served as an administrative assistant at [SOGH], first transferring from St. Martin’s Hospital when SOGH opened its doors in 1973," reads a Monday SOS Medical Foundation press release.

"She was a dedicated member of the hospital team until 1983, when she began her cancer treatment. Nan passed away on March 21, 1984, and her impact on local healthcare continues to be felt today."

In September, SOS Medical foundation announced its $2 million campaign, pledging $835,000 for a digital X-ray machine, $875,000 for first-ever ultrasound capabilities, as well as $300,000 towards staff housing.

Additionally, SOGH contributions during November will be matched up to $75,000 by Penticton's Brutus Trucks and Bodies.

SOS Medical Foundation will be hosting the following public sessions about the campaign:

Nov. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Osoyoos Museum

Nov. 27 – Valley First Credit Union, Oliver

Nov. 30, 2 p.m. – Venables Theatre at the Holly Jolly Oliver Community Winter Concert

“The Garrish family’s generosity is a testament to the powerful legacy Nan left at SOGH,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the SOS Medical Foundation.

“We are sincerely grateful for this meaningful gift, which not only honours her memory but strengthens healthcare for families across the South Okanagan.”

For more information on the SOGH campaign or to donate, click here.