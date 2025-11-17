Oliver/Osoyoos News

Winter in Wine Country returns with festive holiday events at local wineries

Winter in Wine Country

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association Winter in Wine Country 2024

Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country is bringing another yearly edition of Winter in Wine Country for two weeks this season.

From Nov. 28 to 30 and Dec. 5 to 7, guests can enjoy festive wine tastings from various South Okanagan wineries.

"From vineyard light-up displays and creative workshops to live entertainment, festive food trucks, and exclusive wine tastings, Winter in Wine Country is the perfect way to kick off the holidays," reads a OOWC press release.

Nov. 29, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Nostalgia Wines' 2nd Annual Nostalgia Christmas Market

Featuring photos with Santa, local vendors, live music, festive drinks, s’mores, and bites from Law of Attraction Food Truck. Guests can also enjoy The Perfect Pair: Wine & Holiday Cookie Flight from November 29–December 7, a $25 tasting pairing Nostalgia’s wines with holiday cookies.

Nov. 29, 6 to 8 p.m.: Domaine Artema Winery's Holiday Ornament Felting Workshop

Guest can learn to make their own ornament with wine, snacks and materials. The workshop will also be held Dec. 7 from 2 to 4 p.m. Domaine Artema will also be welcoming visitors daily with complimentary bites and 10% off wine purchases from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nov. 29 and Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Moon Curser Vineyards presents Savoury S’mores at The Hideout

"Enjoy a fireside treat and tasting while shopping the Santa’s Soirée Sale with 20 [per cent] off signed magnums, festive packages and Advent calendars. Tasting fees benefit the South Okanagan Women in Need Society," reads the OOWC press release.

Nk’Mip Cellars'Qwam Qwmt Icewine Tasting

The $5 wine tasting includes the award-winning 2022 Riesling Icewine in a Bernard Callebaut chocolate cup. With every tasting, guests are added to a draw. Six or more bottles are 10 per cent off.

Nov 29, 12 to 4 p.m.: River Stone Estate Winery's Home for the Holidays

Home for the Holidays will bring plenty of live music, local vendors, and bites from Cherry Bomb Food Truck. Guests will receive sparkling wine, various pairings, and crafts. Additionally, the winery will be hosting an ornament painting workshop Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

Dec. 6, 2 to 5 p.m.: Over the Fence Winery's Celebrate the Holidays

This holiday event will see live music by Lewis Cardinal from 3 to 5 p.m. Additionally, festive cocktails and bites will be served with local shopping available.

Dec. 6: Black Hills Estate Winery's Holiday Open House

Visitors can enjoy a complimentary in situ tasting for food bank donations. Seasonal wine and cheese pairings will be served alongside live music.

Dec. 7: Tinhorn Creek Vineyards' Grinch Tree Workshop

Enjoy learning how to make a tree suited for a Grinch in your life. Additionally, Tinhorn will be holding a wreath making workshop on Nov. 23. Complimentary Explorer wine tastings will be served with a donation to the food bank. Homemade holiday treats will also be available.

For more information on Winter in Wine Country, click here.