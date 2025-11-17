Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Secondary School students to perform Frozen the Musical

Photo: Osoyoos Secondary School Osoyoos Secondary School.

Osoyoos Secondary School is presenting a spectacular performance of Frozen the Musical this December.

From Dec. 4 to 7 at 7 p.m., Grade 10 to 12 Drama Club and Musical Theatre students will share magic from the kingdom of Arendelle in the Frozen Jr. Musical at OSS Community Theatre.

"This Tony-nominated Broadway sensation brings the beloved story to life with breathtaking sets, dazzling costumes, and all your favorite songs—including “Let It Go”—plus new show-stopping numbers written just for the stage," reads the event listing.

"Join Elsa, Anna, and Olaf on an unforgettable adventure filled with laughter, heart, and a touch of magic. Perfect for families, friends, and anyone who believes in the power of love to thaw a frozen heart."

Showtimes are as follows:

Thursday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6pm

Friday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6pm

Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.; Doors open at 6pm

Sunday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. Matinee; Doors open at 1pm

For more information on Frozen Jr. Musical and to purchase tickets, click here.