Oliver/Osoyoos News

Foggy fall photo captured from Osoyoos Oxbows

Fall colours through fog

Photo: Greg Reely Osoyoos Oxbows on Nov. 14.

A South Okanagan photographer captured an eerily beautiful fall image of Osoyoos Oxbows through fog.

On Friday Nov. 14, 2025, Greg Reely took the photo with rain covering the camera and lens.

"I captured 10 exposures to blend this multiple exposure image," the Osoyoos photographer said on social media.



The photo beautifully captures the autumnal colours of yellow, red and grey.

To view more photos from Reely, click here.