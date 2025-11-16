Oliver/Osoyoos News
Foggy fall photo captured from Osoyoos Oxbows
Fall colours through fog
Photo: Greg Reely
Osoyoos Oxbows on Nov. 14.
A South Okanagan photographer captured an eerily beautiful fall image of Osoyoos Oxbows through fog.
On Friday Nov. 14, 2025, Greg Reely took the photo with rain covering the camera and lens.
"I captured 10 exposures to blend this multiple exposure image," the Osoyoos photographer said on social media.
The photo beautifully captures the autumnal colours of yellow, red and grey.
To view more photos from Reely, click here.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
