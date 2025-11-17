Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos' Lakeshore Drive to see week-long closure for sewer work
Lakeshore Drive closure
Photo: File photo
Road closure on Lakeshore Drive the week of Nov. 17.
Osoyoos drivers can anticipate a round the clock road closure on Lakeshore Drive this week.
From Monday to Friday, the road will be closed, 24 hours a day, between 44th Avenue and Sunterra Campground for sewer upgrades.
"Please watch for traffic personnel and follow posted detour signs," the Town of Osoyoos said in a public notice.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Telus cup raised $20kBig White - 4:00 am
- Help out in the pastureSummerland - 4:00 am
- Suing Superstore for injuryPenticton - 4:00 am
- Empowered at the She ShedVernon - 4:00 am
- Hungry minds in SD8Nelson - 4:00 am
Real Estate
44-175 Holloway Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$789,500
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$789,500
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chi Chi South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net