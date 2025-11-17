279663
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos' Lakeshore Drive to see week-long closure for sewer work

Sarah Crookall - Nov 17, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 584311

Osoyoos drivers can anticipate a round the clock road closure on Lakeshore Drive this week.

From Monday to Friday, the road will be closed, 24 hours a day, between 44th Avenue and Sunterra Campground for sewer upgrades.

"Please watch for traffic personnel and follow posted detour signs," the Town of Osoyoos said in a public notice.

