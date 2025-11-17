Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' Lakeshore Drive to see week-long closure for sewer work

Photo: File photo Road closure on Lakeshore Drive the week of Nov. 17.

Osoyoos drivers can anticipate a round the clock road closure on Lakeshore Drive this week.

From Monday to Friday, the road will be closed, 24 hours a day, between 44th Avenue and Sunterra Campground for sewer upgrades.



"Please watch for traffic personnel and follow posted detour signs," the Town of Osoyoos said in a public notice.