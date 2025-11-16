Town of Osoyoos hosting special open meeting for 2026 utility budget deliberations
Last chance for budget input
Osoyoos council will be hosting a special open meeting on Tuesday to discuss and make decisions on the budgets for water, sewer, and solid waste.
The town said the utility budget deliberations are held as an open meeting, not a forum for public speaking.
"Questions and comments received during the public input meeting on Nov. 14, 2025, or sent to [email protected] will be reviewed and addressed at the start of the meeting."
During Friday's meeting, one resident raised concerns about the costly water treatment plant and potential tax increases, comparing them to other towns.
The proposed budget documents can be viewed online here.
The town said any written input must be received by noon on Monday, Nov. 17 to form a part of the agenda package, which will be available online or at Town Hall.
