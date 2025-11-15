Oliver/Osoyoos News
Penticton-Osoyoos BC Transit route to get additional service during holiday shopping season
More buses to holiday shop
Photo: BC Transit
Additional service to and from Osoyoos and Penticton is coming for the holiday season.
BC Transit and the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen have announced their annual additional service between Osoyoos and Penticton this holiday season.
The move is to help holiday shoppers who may need more options for access from the South Okanagan to Penticton, and vice versa.
Starting Nov. 24, one additional service will run every Friday leading up to Dec. 19.
Find the full schedule online here.
