Oliver/Osoyoos News
LaStella Winery hosts Winter Wonderland community advent calendar
Sip wine, support non-profit
Photo: LaStella Winery (Facebook)
LaStella wines.
Osoyoos' LaStella Winery and Oliver's Le Vieux Pin have joined forces to bring a 2025 Winter Wonderland advent experience for December.
"We are turning the winery into an advent calendar. 24 local charities, 24 Winter Wonderland displays, 24 unique advent wines," La Stella said in an email.
The experience will also include 24 days gifts, art, and community cheer. For instance, the Osoyoos Festival Society created a display for Dec. 1.
Additionally, guests can enjoy wine tastings that support local groups and charities depending on the day.
Photo: LaStella Winery
Winter Wonderland December 2025.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- William Shatner goes metalEntertainment - 12:23 pm
- FireSmart future uncertainWest Kelowna - 12:11 pm
- 1 less reason to visit ICBCBC - 12:10 pm
- Upgrades at bus exchangeKelowna - 12:01 pm
- Closed schools, new lifePenticton/Summerland - 11:45 am
Real Estate
1626 Water Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Maggie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net