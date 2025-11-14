Oliver/Osoyoos News

LaStella Winery hosts Winter Wonderland community advent calendar

Sip wine, support non-profit

Photo: LaStella Winery (Facebook) LaStella wines.

Osoyoos' LaStella Winery and Oliver's Le Vieux Pin have joined forces to bring a 2025 Winter Wonderland advent experience for December.

"We are turning the winery into an advent calendar. 24 local charities, 24 Winter Wonderland displays, 24 unique advent wines," La Stella said in an email.

The experience will also include 24 days gifts, art, and community cheer. For instance, the Osoyoos Festival Society created a display for Dec. 1.

Additionally, guests can enjoy wine tastings that support local groups and charities depending on the day.