Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Okanagan Nation Alliance in South Okanagan works on Vaseux Floodplain restoration

Restoring Vaseux Floodplain

Sarah Crookall - Nov 13, 2025 / 4:52 pm | Story: 583864

Okanagan Nation Alliance got to work restoring the Vaseux Floodplain in the South Okanagan on Thursday.

"limləmt (thank you) to everyone who showed up, rain or shine — your efforts mean so much to our communities, the land, and the generations to come," ONA said in a social media post.

The Vaseux Floodplain Re-Engagement Project aims to improve the health of Okanagan River watershed. Restoration efforts include a phased and ecosystem-based approach to regain ecological function of roughly five hectares of land.

ONA is facilitating the project in order to:

  • Support locally endangered plants (tule, black cottonwood, water birch)
  • Provide rearing habitat for Chinook and other salmon
  • Create breeding ponds for amphibians
  • Cool, filter, and store water
  • Trap sediment and slow river flow

