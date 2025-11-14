Oliver/Osoyoos News
Okanagan Nation Alliance in South Okanagan works on Vaseux Floodplain restoration
Restoring Vaseux Floodplain
Photo: Okanagan Nation Alliance (Facebook)
ONA crew carrying out Vaseux Floodplain restoration.
Okanagan Nation Alliance got to work restoring the Vaseux Floodplain in the South Okanagan on Thursday.
"limləmt (thank you) to everyone who showed up, rain or shine — your efforts mean so much to our communities, the land, and the generations to come," ONA said in a social media post.
The Vaseux Floodplain Re-Engagement Project aims to improve the health of Okanagan River watershed. Restoration efforts include a phased and ecosystem-based approach to regain ecological function of roughly five hectares of land.
ONA is facilitating the project in order to:
- Support locally endangered plants (tule, black cottonwood, water birch)
- Provide rearing habitat for Chinook and other salmon
- Create breeding ponds for amphibians
- Cool, filter, and store water
- Trap sediment and slow river flow
