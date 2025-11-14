Oliver/Osoyoos News

Okanagan Nation Alliance in South Okanagan works on Vaseux Floodplain restoration

Restoring Vaseux Floodplain

Photo: Okanagan Nation Alliance (Facebook) ONA crew carrying out Vaseux Floodplain restoration.

Okanagan Nation Alliance got to work restoring the Vaseux Floodplain in the South Okanagan on Thursday.

"limləmt (thank you) to everyone who showed up, rain or shine — your efforts mean so much to our communities, the land, and the generations to come," ONA said in a social media post.

The Vaseux Floodplain Re-Engagement Project aims to improve the health of Okanagan River watershed. Restoration efforts include a phased and ecosystem-based approach to regain ecological function of roughly five hectares of land.

ONA is facilitating the project in order to: