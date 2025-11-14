Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan Fire & Ice Festival brings sizzle to cool season

Fire & Ice Festival magic

Photo: Destination Osoyoos Fire & Ice performer at previous festival.

The South Okanagan Fire & Ice Festival is once again ushering in the cool season with some sizzle ahead of the holidays.

From Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, attendees can enjoy cool costumes and hot food and wine pairings with plenty of entertainment. The festival is a partnership between Oliver and Osoyoos tourism organizations, Spirit Ridge Resort, and many local hospitality businesses.

The Fire & Ice Festival is described as a "community festivity that celebrates the very best of the region."

Nov. 28 - 4 to 9 p.m.: Light-Up Oliver & Fireworks Celebration

Across various town locations, visitors can enjoy live music, food, and plenty of magical lights. Key locations include Town Hall, Triangle Park, Main Street, the Oliver Visitor Centre, and Centennial Park.

For more information, click here.

Nov. 29 - 6 to 9 p.m.: Fire & Ice Celebration at Spirit Ridge Resort

Event-goers are encouraged to dress up in fire and/or ice attire for prizes as they enjoy small bites as well as themed eats and beverages. The evening will include Kinshira Entertainment circus fire and ice performances and music from Lewis Cardinal.



For more information and to get tickets, click here.

Dec. 2 - 6:30 p.m.: Miradoro Fire & Ice Longtable Dinner

Guests can enjoy a winter menu with optional wine pairings, including a seafood iceberg platter. The multi-course dinner is made by chef Jeff Van Geest.

For more information and to make a reservation, click here.

Dec. 5 - 4 p.m.: Osoyoos Lite Up

Osoyoos Festival Society has organized another night of magical lights, including a farmers market at Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives. Additionally, Main Street will welcome a Santa Parade and carols.

Later, a bonfire and fireworks will be held at Gyro Beach.

For more information, click here.