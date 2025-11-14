Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Fire Rescue gets accredited to shuttle water to rural areas

Rural homes now safer

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue OFR becomes Superior Tanker Shuttle Service accredited.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue is now able to shuttle water to rural or non-hydrant areas following new accreditation.

The fire department received its Superior Tanker Shuttle Service accreditation, which can service out-of-town areas with the same level of service as a municipal hydrant system.

"We thank our neighbours Oliver Fire Department for their help in tendering with us. Our members stand ready to return the favour," the fire department said on social media Thursday.

"This certification strengthens our community’s fire resiliency and ensures dependable water delivery anywhere in the Osoyoos area.

"Our firefighters have been training and preparing the last six months for this test. We’re proud of all our firefighters for putting in the tremendous effort to get this wonderful achievement last night."

OFR added that properties in qualifying areas may be considered protected at "hydrant level" by insurance providers.