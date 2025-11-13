Town of Osoyoos to hold public info session for floodplain changes

Oliver/Osoyoos News
The Town of Osoyoos is holding a public information meeting for changes proposed by its new floodplain management.
On Nov. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m., the municipality will be going over proposed changes to the Official Community plan and Zoning Bylaw set by new floodplain management policies and regulations.
In October, the town updated its Flood Mitigation Plan, seeing the floodplain level increase by 0.1 metre or four inches.
The new plan will include updated mappings using LiDAR to reflect the updated floodplain level.
Written feedback can be sent to Town Hall or by email at [email protected]. Additionally, staff will be available in council chambers to answer questions.
For more information on the town's floodplain management, click here.
