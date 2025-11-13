Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Fire Rescue joins packed Remembrance Day ceremony

Laying wreaths at ceremony

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook) OFR at Osoyoos 2025 Remembrance Day ceremonies.

Osoyoos Remembrance Day celebrations were well attended, including by the local fire team.

In a Tuesday social media post, Osoyoos Fire Rescue shared photos of the ceremony at the Sonora Community Centre and at the cenotaph.

"We thank the Royal Canadian Legion K. Knudtson Branch 173 Osoyoos BC for organizing such wonderful memorials," OFR said.

"We honour those who served and continue to sacrifice for our freedom."