Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos Fire Rescue joins packed Remembrance Day ceremony

Laying wreaths at ceremony

Sarah Crookall - Nov 12, 2025 / 8:00 pm | Story: 583664

Osoyoos Remembrance Day celebrations were well attended, including by the local fire team.

In a Tuesday social media post, Osoyoos Fire Rescue shared photos of the ceremony at the Sonora Community Centre and at the cenotaph.

"We thank the Royal Canadian Legion K. Knudtson Branch 173 Osoyoos BC for organizing such wonderful memorials," OFR said.

"We honour those who served and continue to sacrifice for our freedom."

