Oliver's Firehall Brewery takes home silver at Canada Beer Cup

Kicking Axe in lager beer

Photo: Contributed Firehall Brewery owners awarded silver in lager category at Canada Beer Cup in Quebec.

Oliver's Firehall Brewery has won a silver award at the Canada Beer Cup for its Kick Axe Lager.

On Monday, the brewery was awarded second place in the International Pale Lager category at the Centre des Congres de Québec in Québec City, QC.

"This award comes at a time of transition for the Firehall Brewery, as the company has decided to minimize its wholesale distribution to focus on brewing for its on-site sales in the Old Firehall on Main: downstairs in the brewery's own family/pet-friendly brewpub and upstairs at Pappa's Firehall Bistro," Firehall said in a press release.

"This move is in response to declining margins in the wholesale beer market, and a desire to simplify operations for better work-life balance among its staff and their families."

The Kick Axe Lager is described as a European-style beer, brewed slow and cold with Canadian barley malt, B.C. hops, and a heritage strain of lager yeast.

In April, the beer also won the Best in Class lager award at the Okanagan Fest of Ale in Penticton.

Firehall's Kick Axe Lager is available on tap at the brewpub and by the 473ml can or refillable glass growlers.