Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver mayor kicks off South Okanagan General Hospital fundraising campaign with $1K donation

Mayor starts hospital fund

Photo: Sarah Crookall South Okanagan General Hospital.

South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has launched a fundraising campaign for the South Okanagan General Hospital, with Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen donating $1,000.

The campaign's aim is to raise $2 million to "help keep the emergency department open, bring new ultrasound services to the community, and replace two aging X-ray machines with one modern, high-efficiency system."

“Mayor Johansen’s leadership gift is a wonderful example of the community spirit that makes Oliver such a special place,” said Ian Lindsay, CEO of the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation.

“His support, combined with the incredible generosity of Gerry Turchak and Brutus Trucks, will help ensure South Okanagan General Hospital continues to provide exceptional care for years to come.”

In September, SOS Medical foundation pledged $835,000 for a digital X-ray machine, $875,000 for first-ever ultrasound capabilities, as well as $300,000 towards staff housing.

SOGH Campaign contributions during November will be matched up to $75,000 by Penticton's Brutus Trucks and Bodies.

Last week, Martin visited Ottawa to discuss South Okanagan General Hospital's ongoing ER closures and difficulty recruiting and retaining staff in rural B.C.

For more information about the SOGH Campaign or to donate, click here.