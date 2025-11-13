Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos proposes 2026 utility fees, public input meeting scheduled

Have your say on utility fees

Photo: Sarah Crookall Osoyoos Town Hall.

The Town of Osoyoos is holding a special meeting to hear public input regarding the 2026 utility budget this week.

On Friday at 6 p.m., the meeting will be held at the Sonora Community Centre in room 4/5.

Currently, proposed water fees are set to increase $7.26 per month and sewer fees are set to increase by $2.71 per month. Other utility fees are also proposed.

Preregistration is required to speak at the meeting for a three-minute time period. Alternatively, input can be provided in writing to Town Hall or email at [email protected].

"All questions and comments received during the public input meeting will be reviewed and addressed at the start of the budget deliberation meetings scheduled for November 18, 2025," the municipality said in a public notice.

Those who wish to speak in-person are asked to register by Thursday at 4 p.m. by emailing [email protected] or calling 250-495-6515.

To view proposed budget documents, click here.