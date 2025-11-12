Oliver Fire Department officially becomes full service operation
Ready to fight bigger fires
The Oliver Fire Department has officially become a full service operation following a decision by council, allowing it to now tackle bigger fires.
During an Oct. 27 meeting, council voted to declare the department full service in-line with BC Structure Firefighter Minimum Training Standards.
Under the standards, Oliver will be able to tackle blazes that are over 600 square meters and over three storeys high without having to call in other fire departments.
Such buildings would include South Okanagan General Hospital and Southern Okanagan Secondary School, among several others.
Prior to the designation, OFD was only able to fight fires at the exterior and interior levels of buildings up to three storeys high. However, members were all being trained to the highest level.
According to a staff report, incremental costs to train members without full service is around $200 per year, which has been factored into the department's operating budget.
