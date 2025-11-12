Oliver/Osoyoos News
A blast from the past: Former Osoyoos Elementary Junior High School Grade 10 class from 1976
Old school photo from '76
Photo: Denis Potter (Osoyoos Heritage Memories, Facebook)
Osoyoos Elementary Junior High School in 1976.
A blast from Osoyoos' past has been shared on Facebook, with many recalling fond school memories from 1976.
In a Monday post on Osoyoos Heritage Memories page, Denis Potter shared a photo of the 1976 Grade 10 class in front of the former Osoyoos Elementary Junior High School.
Several residents recognized themselves and/or friends in the photo.
"Cool, Thanks for sharing, I even see the girl I started going out with 50 years ago and married 47 years ago," said Osoyoos photographer Ron Hiller.
The former school is now currently the Osoyoos Library and the Sonora Community Centre.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
