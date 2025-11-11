Oliver/Osoyoos News
Most Town of Osoyoos services close for Remembrance Day
Town closures for Nov. 11
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Most Town of Osoyoos facilities close Remembrance Day.
Most Town of Osoyoos facilitates will be closed for Remembrance Day on Tuesday.
In a Monday public notice, the municipality said that all services with the exception of the Osoyoos & District Sanitary Landfill will be closed.
The landfill will operate for curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All department services will resume on Wednesday.
For sewer and water emergencies, residents are asked to call the Operational Services emergency line at 250-498-7676.
