Most Town of Osoyoos services close for Remembrance Day

Town closures for Nov. 11

Sarah Crookall - Nov 10, 2025 / 5:38 pm | Story: 583238

Most Town of Osoyoos facilitates will be closed for Remembrance Day on Tuesday.

In a Monday public notice, the municipality said that all services with the exception of the Osoyoos & District Sanitary Landfill will be closed.

The landfill will operate for curbside pickup from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All department services will resume on Wednesday.

For sewer and water emergencies, residents are asked to call the Operational Services emergency line at 250-498-7676.

