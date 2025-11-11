Oliver/Osoyoos News

Stories and songs of the 1940s wartime home front coming to stage in Oliver

The music of wartime

Photo: Contributed Sax Among Friends at a previous performance.

Take a trip back to the wartime home front through songs and stories at an upcoming Oliver show.

Hosted by Sax Among Friends and featuring Yanti as well as other artists, "Music That Got Us Through WWII" is a timely tribute show to those who lived through the Second World War, with a personal twist.

"The show is wrapped around my living with my grandparents through the bulk of WWII because the rest of the family was involved in the war effort," said Don Wade of Sax Among Friends.

"The house was pretty tense as my mother, dad, mother's twin brother and older brother were in Europe and my grandfather was moving steel to the shipyards and only home about every two weeks. My grandmother was an amazing musician and, at the piano, would play and sing the 'hits' of those years in order to keep our morale up."

Wade recalls the radio often being on, listening to the big bands and the radio networks' orchestras.

"I literally absorbed that music and the household stories around it (some quite funny and others very heart-warming)," Wade said.



"At this show, with my quartet, we will be sharing both the music and stories. It is a warm, funny look at a 1940's household with all of its foibles and struggles."



The show will be at Oliver's Venables Theatre on Sunday, Nov. 23 at 2 p.m. More information and tickets can be found online here.

