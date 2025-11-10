Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver and Osoyoos on air in Tracker episode of Arizona desert

Photo: Okanagan Film Commission "Tracker" filming at South Okanagan winery in 2024.

The latest episode of CBS' Tracker filmed in the South Okanagan aired on Sunday.

Season 3, episode 4: "No Man's Land" follows the show's lead Colter Shaw (Justin Hartley) traverse an Arizona desert town in search of a lost man.

The episode highlights South Okanagan's sprawling landscape and Osoyoos semi-arid shrub-steppe environment.



In one scene, Hartley can be seen picking the region's native-grown prickly pear cactus.

Over the summer, film crews were seen at key locations such as Osoyoos Legion and Sunbowl Arena, as well as the former building of Baby Rae's Pizza in Oliver.

Tracker has historically been filmed in Vancouver, returning twice to film in Oliver and Osoyoos.

A free screening of No Man's Land will be shown at Oliver's Venables Theatre Monday at 5 p.m.

