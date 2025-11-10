285329
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos Fire Rescue hosts FireSmart course at residents' homes

Using homes for training

Sarah Crookall - Nov 9, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 583067

Osoyoos Fire Rescue hosted a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist course over the weekend.

On Sunday, the fire department said the FireSmart BC course is a specialized training program aimed at curbing wildfire risk to structures and properties.

"The course had 12 firefighters from [eight] departments and [three] WMS instructors," OFR said.

"We would like to thank the homeowners for use of their properties and our instructors for putting on an educational course."

