Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Fire Rescue hosts FireSmart course at residents' homes
Using homes for training
Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue (Facebook)
Osoyoos Fire Rescue hosts Wildfire Mitigation Specialist course.
Osoyoos Fire Rescue hosted a Wildfire Mitigation Specialist course over the weekend.
On Sunday, the fire department said the FireSmart BC course is a specialized training program aimed at curbing wildfire risk to structures and properties.
"The course had 12 firefighters from [eight] departments and [three] WMS instructors," OFR said.
"We would like to thank the homeowners for use of their properties and our instructors for putting on an educational course."
