Oliver's magical Light-Up celebrations to takeover downtown streets again

Light-Up, a magical night

Photo: Oliver Tourism Association. Light-Up Oliver.

The Town of Oliver is getting ready to light up with magical holiday cheer and fireworks this month.

From 4 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 28, the municipality will be hosting its annual Light-Up celebration.

Across various town locations, visitors can enjoy live music, food, and plenty of magical lights. Key locations include Town Hall, Triangle Park, Main Street, the Oliver Visitor Centre, and Centennial Park.

"This beloved holiday tradition transforms downtown Oliver into a pedestrian-only winter wonderland, filled with festive sounds, glowing displays, and joyful faces," reads an Oliver Tourism Association press release.

At 4 p.m., Main Street closes to traffic so residents can stroll the downtown area with live entertainment and holiday offers from local shops.

The Light-Up schedule is as follows:

6 p.m.: Santa Arrives, welcome him to downtown Oliver!

6:15 p.m.: Oliver Elementary School Choir performs holiday favourites.

6:30 p.m.: Countdown to flipping the official Light-Up Oliver switch, watch the heart of Oliver glow!

6:30-9 p.m.: Evening festivities.

The evening includes a Light-Up Market and a Christmas Children’s Hamper or Oliver Food Bank drop off.