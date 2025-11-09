Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Airport Development Society to officially manage airport for one year

Airport's new management

Photo: Osoyoos Airport Development Society (Facebook) Osoyoos Airport.

The Osoyoos Airport Development Society will go ahead in managing the town-owned airport for one year, following many discussions.

During an Oct. 28 meeting, council approved entering into a management agreement with OADS on the condition that the society is in good standing with the Registrar and has insurance.

"This [is an] opportunity to do some final tweaks to the agreement over the first year, if there are some big stumbling blocks, there's also a clause in the agreement whereby short notice can be given if either party wants to to vacate regardless," said Rod Risling, chief administrative officer.

This year, OADS was not in good standing with the BC Registry Services and had not held an annual general meeting since February 2023. OADS finally held an AGM on Oct. 14.

Back in July, the municipality approved a 10-year airport master plan despite 56 per cent of survey participants voicing opposition to the plan, citing lofty goals, unrealistic finances, and a lack of benefit to average-income residents.

During the recent council meeting, Risling said the town advertised the agreement proposal through public channels, but received no feedback from the community on it.

Additionally, council discussed how town funds might be managed by OADS.

"We've been very clear that we have approximately a total of town funding around $10,000 for the airport. About $6,000 or $7,000 that is for insurance, and the other $3,000 to $4,000 is basic town administration expenses," Risling said.

"OADS is well aware that that money that's there is for the services that are currently provided. If they want to mix and match that [...] we can accommodate that."

Council added that the reason for the new management is due to low internal staff resources.