Town of Oliver gearing up for annual holiday light up and fireworks celebration

Photo: Oliver Tourism Association Past photo of the ?Light-Up Oliver & Fireworks Celebration

Oliver's Town Hall, Triangle Park, Main Street, the Visitor Centre and Centennial Park will be hosting holiday cheer at the end of November.

Locals are invited to join neighbours, friends, and visitors for a "magical evening of lights, live music, local food, and community cheer" at the annual Light-Up Oliver and Fireworks Celebration.

"This beloved holiday tradition transforms downtown Oliver into a pedestrian-only winter wonderland, filled with festive sounds, glowing displays, and joyful faces," the Oliver Tourism Association said.

The festivities begin at 4 p.m. on Nov. 28, where people can stroll through downtown Oliver as Highway 97 closes to traffic.

Head over to Town Hall at 6 p.m. to get a glimpse of Santa, before the Oliver Elementary School Choir performs holiday favourites.

At 6:30 p.m., at countdown will commence for the flipping the official Light-Up Oliver switch.

The evening festivities begin from there, including the Oliver Light-Up Market with more than 20 vendors, including artisans, crafters, and small businesses.

Pop into the beverage garden, hosted by the Firehall Brewery, the Oliver Osoyoos Wine Association, the District Wine Village, Wards Wine Country Kitchen and Arterra Wines.

There will be local food trucks and pop-up vendors to grab snacks from.

The Oliver Visitor Centre will be hosting a community bonfire with the Oliver Fire Department, complete with hot chocolate by donation and DJ Shakes spinning tunes.

There will be a Christmas Children’s Hamper Silent Auction, with proceeds going to support local families in need.

Drop-off donations for the Oliver Food Bank or the Christmas Children’s Hamper will be collected at the Oliver Visitor Centre starting at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A portion of sales from the Visit Oliver Exclusive Merchandise will also be going to the Oliver Food Bank.

Hang around the bonfire to see fireworks go off at 8 p.m.

"Gather your loved ones and experience the warmth, joy, and wonder of the Light-Up Oliver & Fireworks Celebration."

The light up festivities runs until 9 p.m.

For more information on the event, click here.