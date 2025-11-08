Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan woman sentenced to three more months in jail from dangerous driving police chase

High speed chase nets jail

A South Okanagan woman who led police on a dangerous high-speed chase will serve another three months in prison, on top of more than 11 months already behind bars.

Tiffany Marie Lakusta, 27, previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while prohibited, possession of stolen property over $5,000, and two counts of petty theft related to a 45-minute RCMP-involved chase in Oliver.

The high-speed chase behind the wheel of a stolen truck, speeding through back roads and onto Highway 97, occurred in November of 2024.

RCMP made multiple attempts to pull Lakusta over, including deploying spike belts.

At one point, an RCMP officer drew his gun and pointed it at the vehicle Lakusta was driving, fearing he might be hit by the truck.

Lakusta swerved, and no shots were fired.

“It is through luck, blind luck, that you didn’t cause an accident ... you could have killed the officer and others,” Justice Lynett Jung said during the sentencing.

Eventually, RCMP found an abandoned white truck near Okanagan Falls Elementary School, where a woman and a man were spotted fleeing toward the Okanagan River. Both were pursued and arrested.

Lakusta has remained in custody since early January.

“The entire incident continued over 45 minutes,” said Jung. “Her driving throughout this incident was ‘terrifying’ and extremely dangerous.”

When given time to speak at the start of sentencing, Lakusta said she regretted her actions. She apologized to the officer who feared for his life when she drove towards him, and promised change.

Justice Lynett Jung gave her sentencing decision on Friday and said she agreed that Lakusta has made progress during her 11 months in custody.

“Her conduct throughout this incident was reckless and dangerous,” Jung said

Jung sentenced Lakusta to 565 days in custody, and with time served, she was left with around three more months in jail.

This will be followed by two years of probation and a three-year driving prohibition. Lakusta must also continue counselling and treatment.

“Keep up the great work ... you have done great work in custody,” Jung said to Lakusta. “Good luck."

- with files from Local Journalism Reporter, Keith Lacey