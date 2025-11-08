Oliver/Osoyoos News

BC Tree Fruits back from the dead, pledging to honour history and innovate

BC Tree Fruits rises again

Chelsea Powrie

BC Tree Fruits is back in business, following bankruptcy and shutdown that led to new ownership.

At a celebratory open house in Oliver on Friday, growers, politicians, stakeholders and media were invited to peek inside the newly revitalized packinghouse.

It has been more than a year since the cooperative's old iteration abruptly announced it would be ceasing operations, filing for creditor protection and sending shockwaves through the agricultural community around the Okanagan.

Doors were shuttered — for good, some feared.

But this past spring, Penticton-based Wildstone Construction Group partnered with Algoma Orchards and local investors to purchase and revive defunct properties in Oliver, Summerland and Keremeos.

Several months later, they are back in business and hoping to innovate.

"It's a new chapter, one that honours the past while investing in the future of BC agriculture," said Mark Melissen, with Wildstone Construction Group.

BC Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham was on site Friday at the open house, eager to share her excitement.

"It's the return of services to growers, which I heard during my round tables in the summer, was really critically important. The return of workers to this packinghouse, the return of the logo that we all love," she said.

"And also it's a vital link for our province's food security and, of course, our economy."

The Oliver packinghouse got up and running in time to catch the tail end of what proved to be a bumper crop season for many growers in the Okanagan valley, which was a much-needed boon after a few difficult years.

"I know there's a real sense of pride, and I share that with you [growers]. I am so proud of the industry. You make British Columbians proud," Popham said.

The new operators of BC Tree Fruits also dropped some other news.

Growers Supply, an agricultural supply store which closed all of its stores in the Okanagan during the BC Tree Fruits fallout last autumn, will be brought back to life.

"The new Growers Supply will serve all of British Columbia and fill the void that we know is there. We will start with four locations and grow as the demand dictates. Tree fruits, vineyards, vegetables, and cover crops throughout BC will now be able to get fertilizers, chemicals, and consumables that they need, and like BC Tree Fruits, we hope to employ a lot of the previous Growers Supply employees," said Jim Morrison, a board member with BC Tree Fruits.

The overall goal for BC Tree Fruits now is to bring members into the co-operative fold and build on what once was.

"It is all about the growers," Morrison said.

"We at BC Tree Fruits want to make all the growers a promise that we will treat you fair and do what we can to make farming worthwhile and profitable for you and your families."