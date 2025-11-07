283747
Oliver's District Wine Village to sparkle with light-up event soon

Wine village to light up

Sarah Crookall - Nov 6, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 582573

Oliver's District Wine Village will be shining with a light-up event this month.

On Nov. 15 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., attendees can get festive for the holidays with a bright ceremony.

"Bring a non-perishable food item for the food bank and receive a complimentary wine tasting," reads the event listing.

"Visit a winery for a tasting and pick out some great wines to enjoy this winter. Bring your skates for our free skate on our outdoor rink."

Stores will be served up with full service by Ward's Wine Country Kitchen. Other District Wine Village businesses will also be offering seasonal snacks and specials.

Additionally, the village is once again offering free skating each Friday through Sunday. Skate rentals are available for $5.

For more information on the District Wine Village light-up event, click here.

