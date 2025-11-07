Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver and Osoyoos considered World Atlas' friendliest towns in B.C.

The friendliest towns in B.C.

Photo: Destination Osoyoos Osoyoos and Oliver make list of friendliest B.C. towns.

Both Oliver and Osoyoos have made the World Atlas' list of the friendliest towns in British Columbia.

On Wednesday, the geography website shared the 11 most friendly towns in the province, with both South Okanagan communities making the cut.

Oliver

"Boasting a reputation as the Capital of Wine of Canada, Oliver retains a family-friendly feel, with kind locals living their best life in one of Canada's most notable wine regions, along the Okanagan River," reads the article.

"The sunny climate and Tuc-el-nuit Lake appeal to the outdoorsy, with activities like swimming, fishing, and scenic golf courses."

Hester Creek Estate Winery and Big Al's Bakery & Deli get a shout-out.

Osoyoos

"Known as 'Canada's Warmest Welcome,' Osoyoos is a literal hotspot with Canada's only desert and some of the highest temperatures in the country," the article continues.

"Spotted Lake is a real photoworthy affair, while Rattlesnake Canyon is right across Osoyoos Lake via Highway 3 through the beachfront Veterans Memorial Park."

Osoyoos Desert Centre and Osoyoos Golf Club are mentioned.

The two South Okanagan towns make the list alongside communities such as Revelstoke and Tofino.

To view the World Atlas article, click here.