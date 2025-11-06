283829
283877
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Town of Oliver sends out pet licence renewals this week

Pet licence renewals sent

Sarah Crookall - Nov 6, 2025 / 12:22 pm | Story: 582389

The Town of Oliver is reminding pet owners that licence renewals are being sent out this week.

In a Tuesday public notice, the municipality said to keep an eye out for renewal notices.

"Licensing helps us reconnect lost pets with their families faster," the town said.

Animal licence renewals will be due at a later date.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

282766