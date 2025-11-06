Town of Oliver sends out pet licence renewals this week

Oliver/Osoyoos News
The Town of Oliver is reminding pet owners that licence renewals are being sent out this week.
In a Tuesday public notice, the municipality said to keep an eye out for renewal notices.
"Licensing helps us reconnect lost pets with their families faster," the town said.
Animal licence renewals will be due at a later date.
