Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver's Venables Theatre screens "Tracker" episode filmed in South Okanagan

See the town via big screen

Photo: Okanagan Film Commission "Tracker" filming at Oliver's Burrowing Owl winery in 2024.

The Venables Theatre via the Town of Oliver will be hosting a free screening of an episode of the television show Tracker, after it was filmed in Oliver and Osoyoos over the summer.

At the end of August, TNG Television Productions Ltd. filmed at various locations in both communities, including the former site of Baby Rae's Pizza in Oliver and Osoyoos' Royal Canadian Legion.

The resulting episode will be screened at the theatre Nov. 10 at 5 p.m.

"Come celebrate our town’s starring role," reads the event listing.

In 2024, the TV series filmed at various South Okanagan locations such as Osoyoos' Sun Bowl Arena, Burrowing Owl Estate Winery, Phantom Creek Estates, Nk'Mip Cellars and Spirit Ridge Resort, and LaStella Winery.

Tracker's first season aired in February 2024. The plot follows a fictional survivalist, played by actor Justin Hartley, who tracks people for reward money. It is based on the 2019 novel The Never Game.

The series also stars Jensen Ackles and Fiona Rene, and has largely been shot in Vancouver.

For more information on the Tracker screening, click here.