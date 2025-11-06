Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Festival Society seeks Santa Parade entries
Enter to join Santa Parade
Photo: Osoyoos Festival Society
The Santa Parade in a former year.
The Osoyoos Festival Society is now seeking parade entries for this year's Santa Parade.
"I know it seems too early, but the annual parade is just one month away! It’s a great way to show your stuff," the society said Tuesday on social media.
On Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m., the parade head down Main Street as part of two-day Christmas holiday celebrations on Friday and Saturday.
"We're inviting community groups, businesses, schools, bands, performers and individuals to participate in this year's Santa parade," the society added.
To enter the Santa Parade email [email protected] or call 250-498-9236.
