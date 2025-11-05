Oliver/Osoyoos News
Fire crews attending to crash on Highway 97 near Oliver
Crash on Highway 97
The Oliver Fire Department is reporting that there was a single vehicle crash on the corner of Highway 97 and Tucelnuit Drive.
"The highway remains open to single alternating traffic," reads an explanation from OFD published on social media.
"Please use caution if driving in the area."
