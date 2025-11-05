Oliver/Osoyoos News

Fire crews attending to crash on Highway 97 near Oliver

Photo: Oliver Fire Department Oliver Fire Department engine.

The Oliver Fire Department is reporting that there was a single vehicle crash on the corner of Highway 97 and Tucelnuit Drive.

"The highway remains open to single alternating traffic," reads an explanation from OFD published on social media.

"Please use caution if driving in the area."