Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver mayor shares woes of South Okanagan healthcare on Parliament Hill

'Dangerous' ER closures

Photo: Contributed Mayor Martin Johansen, left and MP Helena Konanz, right, at the House of Commons in Ottawa.

Two South Okanagan political leaders discussed concerning local healthcare issues on Parliament Hill in Ottawa this week.

On Tuesday, Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen and Similkameen—South Okanagan—West Kootenay MP Helena Konanz spoke to the House of Commons' Standing Committee on Health.

"Rural communities across the South Okanagan, including Princeton, Osoyoos, Keremeos, and Oliver face mounting difficulties to recruiting and retaining family physicians, despite strong local collaboration," said Johansen, opening the discussion.

Johansen noted South Okanagan General Hospital's 30 emergency department closures over the past year, adding that roughly 4,500 residents are without a family doctor in Oliver and Osoyoos.

"Retaining and recruitment of providers is further challenged by the workload associated with rural practice in small towns, one doctor may cover emergency maternity, long term care, and clinic patients with limited backup," he said.

"To manage the excessive workload, lack of work/life balance and mental health challenges associated with burnout, providers are reducing their level of service, services such as giving up their hospital privileges or leaving for more urban communities."

Johansen added there are opportunities to fill gaps with international resident and medical graduates, especially where need is the highest, such as in rural communities.

During her speech, Konanz spoke to SOGH's sudden and ongoing ER closures while asking questions of Johansen.

The Oliver mayor brought up short notice of closures, which are frequently issued by Interior Health only a couple of hours ahead of time. He added that residents are often only notified by "Castanet News with a PSA from Interior Health" when the closures occur.

"It sounds very dangerous to me; last minute closures. Have you witnessed serious situations where people have showed up to the door and needed someone right away, but had no one to help at the hospital?" Konanz asked.



"I, for sure, have gotten calls from residents telling me stories of tragedies that have almost happened, where they've gone to the hospital, but the hospital's been closed, and they've had to head up to Penticton [...] a half hour away, at minimum, for that transport," Johansen said.

Johansen added that a lack of doctors is causing the closures, and that SOGH relies on 40 per cent of its staff coming from out of town.

Additionally, Johansen said the Okanagan is losing doctors at a level that is above replacement, especially from longtime practitioners who are now retiring and a growing population of people who need doctors.

Parliament heard from Deidre Lake of the Alberta International Medical Graduate Association, a non-profit aimed at integrating international medical graduates throughout Canada.

Currently, AIMGA is assisting 3,800 people seeking Canadian health licensing.

Lake added skills assessments that allow people to show their skills over work experience would be helpful in streamlining the process of getting international graduates into practice.

"Do you believe that there is a disconnect between immigration policy and health care planning in Canada?" Konanz asked of Lake.

"I think that we could definitely be more collaborative and coordinated with regard to individuals that are coming to make sure that they get the right supports at the right time," Lake said.

"We know that the sooner they get the supports, the more likely they are to be successful."