Oliver/Osoyoos News

Free adult boxing class offered at Oliver Community Hall

Learn boxing basics for free

Photo: Oliver BC Boxing Program (Facebook) Oliver BC Boxing Program class.

Oliver residents can join in on a free adult boxing class Tuesday night.

"Boxing Coach Zach is offering adults a free class today," said Oliver District and Recreation in a social media post.

At 7 p.m., attendees can put on gloves and get active at the Community Hall.

"Come try it out and see what our boxing program is all about! Bring a water bottle and come dressed to sweat! This class gets moving!"

Oliver BC Boxing Program's adult classes run until Dec. 9.