283829
279908
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Free adult boxing class offered at Oliver Community Hall

Learn boxing basics for free

Sarah Crookall - Nov 4, 2025 / 6:23 pm | Story: 582136

Oliver residents can join in on a free adult boxing class Tuesday night.

"Boxing Coach Zach is offering adults a free class today," said Oliver District and Recreation in a social media post.

At 7 p.m., attendees can put on gloves and get active at the Community Hall.

"Come try it out and see what our boxing program is all about! Bring a water bottle and come dressed to sweat! This class gets moving!"

Oliver BC Boxing Program's adult classes run until Dec. 9.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

275997