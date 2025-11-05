Oliver/Osoyoos News
Free adult boxing class offered at Oliver Community Hall
Learn boxing basics for free
Photo: Oliver BC Boxing Program (Facebook)
Oliver BC Boxing Program class.
Oliver residents can join in on a free adult boxing class Tuesday night.
"Boxing Coach Zach is offering adults a free class today," said Oliver District and Recreation in a social media post.
At 7 p.m., attendees can put on gloves and get active at the Community Hall.
"Come try it out and see what our boxing program is all about! Bring a water bottle and come dressed to sweat! This class gets moving!"
Oliver BC Boxing Program's adult classes run until Dec. 9.
