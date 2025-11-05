Oliver/Osoyoos News

Dogs and exotic birds ordered back to Oliver owner after being seized over alleged neglect

Animal neglect not proven

Photo: Pixabay Stock image of a parrot, similar in nature to ones that were seized from an Oliver pet owner

Three exotic birds and two dogs are being returned to their South Okanagan owner after previously being seized due to alleged neglect.

The BC Farm Industry Review Board published its decision in October regarding an August seizure that saw Casey Arnold, who lives in Oliver, stripped of two parrots, a macaw, a chihuahua and a pomeranian.

FIRB member Wendy Holm ruled the animals could be sent back.

Arnold has a long history of investigations with the SPCA dating back to 2007, including a recent massive seizure of over 50 dogs in unsafe conditions during her time as a home breeder in Quesnel.

As for the latest seizure, the board report reads that in late July 2025 a neighbour complained about too many animals living in a small trailer in unsanitary, hot, and smoky conditions. The neighbour also claimed the residence smelled of urine and feces, and that a parrot had flown free in the RV park on occasion.

As of Aug. 11, the five animals plus more were surrendered after a visit on July 31, during which an SPCA officer noted Arnold had breached previous orders not to have any animals in distress.

The SPCA officer raised concerns over ammonia levels, hot temperatures, sick/injured animals, and the quantity of food and water.

On Aug. 18, another FIRB member ruled the animals would not be returned due to breaching SPCA conditions, including foul smells and smoke causing distress to animals, especially birds.

The FIRB member added Arnold had 18 previous investigations with the SPCA and an unsanitary home environment.

Arnold appealed the ruling, leading to a hearing on Sept. 22, during which she claimed there were active wildfires in British Columbia when the animals were seized. She said the RV had air-conditioning.

She added that the birds were given a clean bill of health from the Quesnel Veterinary Clinic on Jan. 31, 2025, arguing that she regularly feeds and waters her animals, and that the SPCA's allegations were exaggerated.

Court records show that two of Arnold's birds were rescues. The macaw suffered from distress-related plucking, which Arnold claimed was a result of the previous owner, but that the bird's condition had improved since being in her care.

A couple of veterinarians gave their opinions, one saying the birds showed signs of distress, poor socialization, feeding, and "superficial" interactions with the owner. Another vet said the dogs tested positive for giardia and roundworm.

Ultimately though, Holm said the animals would be best suited to live with Arnold after bonding with her.

"[Arnold] testified that the aggressive behaviour the veterinarian observed on intake was not a lack of socialization but rather reflective of fear and vestigial trauma and that her birds were socialized," reads the decision.

"She provided photos which relied on to show that the birds were comfortable with friends, regularly went for walks and visited the local beach with [Arnold]."

Arnold moved to Oliver in March, and argued that her lifestyle has changed, and she is no longer breeding dogs.

The ruling states the dogs seized, plus Phoebe [the macaw parrot], and Gary [the African grey parrot] were in distress at the time of seizure, but that Echo [the eclectus parrot] was not in distress.

"In assessing distress, the panel is also mindful of the fact that only two of the three birds exhibited the self-mutilating behaviour [...] Echo, the bird raised by [Arnold] from a baby, was described on intake as in good condition."

Holm added that most of Arnold's investigation files in the past have been resolved with compliance.

"The society confirmed that Phoebe and Gary will require a lot of time and effort before they can be rehomed and that they will need an experienced bird owner who cares enough about them to create the environment they need.

"These requirements will create costs for the society in their rehoming and uncertainty with respect to finding that right person. [Arnold] has experience with these birds and loves them."

Now, Arnold has 60 days to prove suitable living conditions for the animals, and pay $4,883.28 to the BC SPCA for care and veterinary costs.