Oliver/Osoyoos News
New Superman movie to be screened in Osoyoos for free youth movie night
Movie night for youth
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Superman (2025) to be screened at the Sonora Community Centre Nov. 7 for TGIF Youth Night.
The Town of Osoyoos is back with another free movie night for youth this month.
On Friday at 6:30 p.m., TGIF Youth Night returns to the Sonora Centre Gym with the 2025 Superman movie.
The new DC Comics film stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, and is rated PG-13.
Free popcorn is available for attendees.
Viewers are reminded to bring warm attire as the gym can get cold.
