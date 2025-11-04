283407
281456
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

New Superman movie to be screened in Osoyoos for free youth movie night

Movie night for youth

Sarah Crookall - Nov 3, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 581906

The Town of Osoyoos is back with another free movie night for youth this month.

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., TGIF Youth Night returns to the Sonora Centre Gym with the 2025 Superman movie.

The new DC Comics film stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, and is rated PG-13.

Free popcorn is available for attendees.

Viewers are reminded to bring warm attire as the gym can get cold.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

279885