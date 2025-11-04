Oliver/Osoyoos News

New Superman movie to be screened in Osoyoos for free youth movie night

Photo: Sarah Crookall Superman (2025) to be screened at the Sonora Community Centre Nov. 7 for TGIF Youth Night.

The Town of Osoyoos is back with another free movie night for youth this month.

On Friday at 6:30 p.m., TGIF Youth Night returns to the Sonora Centre Gym with the 2025 Superman movie.

The new DC Comics film stars David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, and is rated PG-13.

Free popcorn is available for attendees.

Viewers are reminded to bring warm attire as the gym can get cold.