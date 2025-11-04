Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos sees up to 15 per cent increase in water use after staff warn of low supply

Water use up, woes add on

Photo: Contributed Image of a tap and sink.

The Town of Osoyoos saw an increase in water use of roughly 10 to 15 per cent over recent months.

According to an Oct. 28 operational services presentation, there has been more water usage on both the domestic and agricultural water systems this year.

"We're looking forward to implementing the full Neptune water meter systems and actually have a better understanding of where that water use is going," said Rod Risling, chief administrative officer.

"That information is incredibly important to be able to make decisions on resources, and some of the things that we can do to adjust behaviours if there's things that we can influence."

In spring of this year, staff reported that the town's water supply was critically low at just five per cent above the town's limit, and the municipality explored various strategies to manage that.

After discussion during various council meetings, council implemented a new three zone water system in hopes of reducing burden on town wells.

Council had also discussed other potential solutions including: limiting duration of watering, discontinuing water exemptions on specific properties like strata complexes, and water conservation education.