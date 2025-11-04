Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos sees sharp uptick in shoplifting; RCMP talks restorative justice and new recruits

Shoplifting rises, RCMP says

Photo: Colin Dacre File photo of RCMP officer.

Osoyoos saw a steep increase in shoplifting over the second quarter of the year, according to new RCMP data.

From April to June, shoplifting increased from five calls in 2024 to 12 in 2025 for the same time period. Those quarter increases totalled to a year to date increase of 183 per cent.

But officials believe the trend is due to better detection.

"I think the increase is because one of our local businesses has put some really good security systems in and it just means they're catching more," said RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda during an Oct. 28 presentation to town council.

"And since they've done that, since we've caught up to a lot more repeat offenders, mostly stealing clothing or different types of attire, those are starting to drop as well."



Bayda encouraged businesses catching shoplifters to call the RCMP. The conversation also centred on restorative justice for such crimes.

"If it's a person that's down on their luck, or it's a one time thing, we can always go through some type of alternative measures such as restorative justice. It really seems to curb people.

"You don't have necessarily have to go through criminal system, but if it's repeat offender than the criminal justice system is the only way to curb them."

Town council members agreed about the potential for restorative measures providing a fair opportunity for resolution and not tying up the court system.

"Restorative justice is actually an excellent, excellent service. I've seen people go through that and completely turn their life around," Bayda added.

"They get to sit amongst the people that they victimized, either the store owners or others. Sometimes they have their families in there with them and they get to explain what they were thinking at a time.

"Store owners get to explain how it affects them. And I think it really gets the point across to these people that have made these mistakes, and they turn their life around much more than they do compared to those in the jail."

Other crime statistics

Meanwhile, a major crime in Osoyoos has decreased in the second quarter of 2025.

From April to June, auto theft decreased from 11 calls in 2024 to three calls in 2025, which has resulted in an overall year-to-date decrease of 19 per cent.

Assaults increased from five calls in quarter two of last year to nine calls for the same period this year.

"We had an individual in town involved in criminal [activity] and in the drug trade," Bayda said.

"The majority of the assaults were by that one person against victims that associate with him whether it's purchasing drugs or things like that."



Bayda said the suspect has been jailed, which could be for an extended period.

Overall, crime appears to be decreasing over the last few months.

"I think a lot of it has to do with us bringing in extra members for the for the summer. I've had a lot of comments from people that [they've] seen officers they don't recognize."

Bayda added the police force will continue to be visible in the community.

New recruits

Osoyoos RCMP has welcomed two new officers after dealing with staffing challenges over the summer.

Bayda said one officer is from Regina, SK, and another is from Lower Mainland of B.C.

Additionally, the detachment is in the process of welcoming a third recruit from Mission. The officer is in the process of moving and hoping to land in town by end of the year.