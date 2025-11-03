Town of Osoyoos accepts public input on possible zoning changes for Meadowlark development
Development public input
The Town of Osoyoos is accepting written public feedback regarding potential zoning changes for the Meadowlark development.
In a public notice, the municipality said it will be receiving written public input for the upcoming council meeting on Nov. 12.
The proposed changes would be for lots 7 to 22 to expand from RS1: Small-Scale Multi-Unit Residential to RS1s: Small-Scale Multi-Unit Residential Site Specific.
The potential move would increase the allowed parcel area from 50 per cent to 53 per cent.
The town said public input will be written only, with no opportunity to speak during the council meeting, which is at 2 p.m.
Written feedback will be accepted until 12 p.m. on Nov. 12 in person at Town Hall or email at [email protected].
For more information of the development and proposed bylaw changes, click here.
