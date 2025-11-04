Oliver/Osoyoos News

Okanagan winery gets surprise shoutout on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight HBO show

Locals on John Oliver show

Photo: HBO's Last Week Tonight. Comedian John Oliver shouts out Oliver winery on popular comedy show

An Oliver winery showed up on television and streaming services all over the world this weekend, receiving a surprise shout out on John Oliver's Last Week Tonight.

The HBO show hosted by the British-American comedian is a weekly satirical look at world events, as well as deep dives into current social issues told with Oliver's signature wit.

The show is also known for quirky stunt segments, and that's how Road 13 Winery got its star turn.

At the end of Sunday's show, Oliver started a bit about how many celebrities have their names on wines these days.

To his surprise, he said, he had discovered his name is already on a wine — sort of.

Road 13 Winery offers a curated John Oliver selection.

"At first glance I was both flattered and a little confused ... but when you read their website, they say 'John Oliver's is a story of success won by sheer grit and unshakable determination,' 'Never shy to don his overalls to get things done,' and 'This collection is made for those who appreciate some dirt on the hands and fortitude of the spirit,' which should be your first, second and third clue that they're talking about somebody else," quipped the famously self-deprecating comedian.

In fact, the wine is named for early-20th century B.C. Premier John Oliver, known as "Honest John," for whom the town is also named.

Oliver, in his typical deep-dive fashion, then shared a little more information about Honest John's history, peppered with jokes.

"To answer your next question, yes he was hotter than me," Oliver said, next to a photo of Premier Oliver.

Then Oliver shared his quest to get a bottle for himself, which involved his accountant's mother who lives in B.C. ordering two cases, and then his accountant driving up to bring it back across the border.

"And here it is, right here!" he said, pulling a bottle up onto the desk, adding that he enjoyed it.

For the Road 13 team, it was a fun surprise Monday morning to discover they had been part of the show.

"We thought that was a super fun moment for Road 13," said Ann-Frédérique Lafleur, marketing coordinator with the team behind Road 13 and a slew of other Okanagan wineries.

"It's nice to see that we get kind of a spotlight on HBO, and that our story gets known outside of the Okanagan!"