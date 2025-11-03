284630
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos returns to normal three-day lawn watering restrictions

Normal water restrictions

Sarah Crookall - Nov 2, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 581666

The Town of Osoyoos has returned to normal water restrictions as of this week.

As of the start of November, residents are again able to water lawns three days per week depending on zone.

The water schedule is as follows:

  • Zone 1: Monday, Thursday, Saturday
  • Zone 2: Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
  • Zone 3: Monday, Wednesday, Friday

"Thank you for doing your part in preserving the limited water we have," the town said in a recent public notice.

For more information on water regulations and Osoyoos' new zone system, click here.

