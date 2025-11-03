Oliver/Osoyoos News
Unlimited yard waste collection this month in Oliver
Toss unlimited yard waste
Photo: Pixabay
Unlimited yard waste this month in Oliver.
The Town of Oliver is reminding residents about unlimited yard waste pick-up this month.
On Nov. 9, the municipality will be offering the service on residents' regular collection day.
"Please use craft paper yard waste bags or containers clearly labeled as yard waste. Prunings and cuttings are accepted if bundled neatly with natural string or twine (synthetic materials are not permitted)," the town said in a Sunday public notice.
Residents are asked to make sure bags do not with over 50 lb each, and branches are no longer than three feet long and two inches in diameter.
"Please ensure to place your yard waste alongside your carts by 7:00am on your pickup day."
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- New installation at galleryKelowna - 6:00 pm
- Wildlife park for Family DayKamloops - 6:00 pm
- Uride helping out studentsKelowna - 5:00 pm
- Guthrie: 'We will pay,'Arizona - 4:51 pm
- Hiker likely saved paragliderVancouver Island - 4:50 pm
Real Estate
1626 Water Street
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$608,888
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Tuna South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net