Unlimited yard waste collection this month in Oliver

Toss unlimited yard waste

Unlimited yard waste this month in Oliver.

The Town of Oliver is reminding residents about unlimited yard waste pick-up this month.

On Nov. 9, the municipality will be offering the service on residents' regular collection day.

"Please use craft paper yard waste bags or containers clearly labeled as yard waste. Prunings and cuttings are accepted if bundled neatly with natural string or twine (synthetic materials are not permitted)," the town said in a Sunday public notice.

Residents are asked to make sure bags do not with over 50 lb each, and branches are no longer than three feet long and two inches in diameter.

"Please ensure to place your yard waste alongside your carts by 7:00am on your pickup day."