'Straight into the heart of Comet Lemmon:' South Okanagan photographer captures close up of comet

Photo: Debra Ceravolo Comet Lemmon.

A local photographer captured a shining close-up image of Comet Lemmon from east of Osoyoos.

"A few nights ago, I aimed my big telescope from Anarchist Mountain straight into the heart of Comet A6 Lemmon and this is what I got," said Debra Ceravolo on social media.

"Thought you might like to see this beauty. It's closest approach to the sun is this week, so lots of dust and gases streaming away from the core which is really a big ball of ice, rock and gas."

According to NASA, Comet Lemmon was discovered in January of this year. It is moving into the inner Solar System and rounding on Nov. 8.

