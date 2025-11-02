Oliver/Osoyoos News

Several Osoyoos firefighters are growing their 'staches for men's health with Movember

Movember kick off for OFR

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue Movember is kicking off for the Osoyoos firefighters

Faces of the Osoyoos Fire Rescue team have been shaved clean and are ready for a Movember growth.

In a social media post on Saturday the fire department shared their November fundraising campaign announcement.

"Annually our firefighters contribute and support the Movember Fundraiser. This fundraiser sheds light on all the important mental and physical well-being of our members," reads the post.

"Men’s health is in crisis and Movember is uniquely placed to address this crisis on a global scale. They fund groundbreaking projects all over the world, engaging men where they are to understand what works best and accelerate change."

Movember is a global charity for men's health where participants will choose to shave down at the start of the month and then grow a new moustache for the month of November.

Since 2003, more than 1,250 men’s health initiatives have been supported from Movember.

To support the OFR members, head online here to donate.