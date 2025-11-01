Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver Theatre hosting Blue Jays game on the big screen

Theatre hosting Jays game

Photo: Oliver Theatre Oliver Theatre hosting viewing of Jays Game

The Oliver Theatre is hosting a watch party for those who want to see the Blue Jays' big game on the big screen.

The Toronto Blue Jays, who went into the game up 3-2 in the series, dropped a close Game 6 to the LA Dodgers, pushing the series to a Game 7 in Toronto for Saturday night.

The theatre said they are offering free admission to come watch the game.

There will be hot dogs and popcorn for purchase.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with the game starting at 5 p.m.

The theatre is located at the north end of downtown, at 6387 Main Street.