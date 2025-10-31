274027
283862
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Man charged in Osoyoos shooting incident

Man charged in shooting

Chelsea Powrie - Oct 31, 2025 / 4:24 pm | Story: 581409

A man has been charged in relation to a September shooting in Osoyoos.

According to a Friday news release from police, on Sept. 11, local RCMP responded to a reported assault with a weapon on the 8100 block of Highway 97.

A short time later, they responded to a shooting on the 4100 block of Highway 97 in Osoyoos.

The two events are believed to be related. A suspect, Cash James, was identified and arrested the next day.

He has been charged with weapons offences, assault with a weapon, and discharge of a firearm with intent to wound.

James is now in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

“This was excellent work by the PSOS officers who worked as a team in investigating, identifying and arresting the suspect,” said Cpl. Brett Urano, RCMP spokesperson.

“They worked tirelessly to advance this investigation and remove this individual from the streets.”

The matter is now before the courts. As such, police will not be releasing any more information.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
View Comments (1)


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

281487
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
282262


Real Estate
5218826
48-712 Shuswap Rd E
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$449,900
more details
280733




Send us your News Tips!


281113


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Birdie
Birdie South Okanagan BC SPCA >


268270


279515
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
275997