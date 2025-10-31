Man charged in Osoyoos shooting incident
A man has been charged in relation to a September shooting in Osoyoos.
According to a Friday news release from police, on Sept. 11, local RCMP responded to a reported assault with a weapon on the 8100 block of Highway 97.
A short time later, they responded to a shooting on the 4100 block of Highway 97 in Osoyoos.
The two events are believed to be related. A suspect, Cash James, was identified and arrested the next day.
He has been charged with weapons offences, assault with a weapon, and discharge of a firearm with intent to wound.
James is now in custody awaiting a bail hearing.
“This was excellent work by the PSOS officers who worked as a team in investigating, identifying and arresting the suspect,” said Cpl. Brett Urano, RCMP spokesperson.
“They worked tirelessly to advance this investigation and remove this individual from the streets.”
The matter is now before the courts. As such, police will not be releasing any more information.
