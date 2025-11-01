Oliver/Osoyoos News

Half Corked ticket lottery arrives this weekend for signature South Okanagan event

Photo: Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country Scene from the 17th annual Half Corked Marathon.

The general lottery for tickets to the 2026 Half Corked Marathon is just around the corner.

Half Corked takes place every spring in Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country. The iconic event is always a sold out affair, seeing attendees wind their way through vineyards to sip and savour in fantastic fashion.

The ticket lottery opens on Nov. 2, giving wine enthusiasts one last chance to secure their spot at the May 30, 2026, event.

Lottery winners will be contacted on Nov. 6 with their chance to purchase a ticket for $289.99 plus tax.

“Each year, the Half Corked Marathon brings 1,800 participants and their friends and families into Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country, creating an incredible weekend of celebration, connection and local flavour,” said Jennifer Busmann, executive director of Oliver Osoyoos Wine Country.

“We’re excited to unveil our plans for a line up of new and exciting satellite events for the weekend that showcase the energy, beauty and community spirit of the South Okanagan.”

To enter the 2026 Half Corked Marathon general lottery or learn more about all of the other weekend events surrounding the festival, plus information on hotel stays, click here.