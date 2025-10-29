Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce joins 13 other BC resort municipalities in lobbying coalition

Resort coalition gets win

Photo: Sarah Crookall South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce joins resort municipality coalition

The South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce has joined a coalition representing resort municipalities around British Columbia.

Dubbed the "Resort Chambers of Commerce Coalition," the group is comprised of chambers that represent municipalities under the resort classification, such as Osoyoos. The others are Revelstoke, Columbia Valley, Fernie, Harrison-Agassiz, Kamloops & District, Kicking Horse Country, Kimberley & District, Tofino, Trail and District, Ucluelet, Valemount, and Whistler.

It is a designation for small tourism-based communities, and means the provincial government's funding sent towards them is often focused towards tourism-related expenses and infrastructure.

The new coalition aims to ensure they have collective bargaining power to ensure needs of the tourism industry are balanced by needs of permanent residents.

“By coming together, we can advocate with a stronger, more coordinated voice,” said Caroline Lachapelle, RCC chair.

“Working together allows us to make progress on the issues that matter most to our members, from housing and transportation to workforce and economic development. This coalition allows us to better champion the needs of resort economies and the businesses that power them.”

As their first action, the group submitted a proposed policy resolution earlier this October to the Canadian Chamber of Commerce "focused on immigration and workforce challenges in Canadian resort communities," which "calls for the Government of Canada to enhance the effectiveness of the Rural Community Immigration Pilot and support the vitality of Canada’s Resort Communities," according to their press release.

Specific points requested are:

Amending RCIP eligibility criteria to explicitly include Resort Communities, recognizing their unique economic structures and labour market needs

Implementing flexible population metrics to allow for exceptions to population and proximity requirements for communities that demonstrate significant reliance on tourism and face labour challenges

Engage local stakeholders in Resort Communities including municipal government and industry, to ensure the effective implementation of these changes

The policy was formally adopted, with a 94 per cent support rate.

Now, they will work with the Canadian Chamber’s “future of work” advocacy department and the commissioner for employers to "consistently bring this policy resolution forward to the appropriate federal ministers whose work focuses on tourism and immigration."

Lachapelle said this first step demonstrates the power of the coalition.

“Resort communities across Canada share similar workforce challenges, and by presenting a united voice, we can bring national attention to the need for immigration solutions that fit the realities of resort economies,” she said.

While the Resort Chambers of Commerce Coalition is only B.C. areas for now, they are hoping to invite collaboration from other resort-type area chambers in Canada.